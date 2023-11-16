Ceramic Gallery Opening

× Expand Staff Photography Ceramic Exhibit

The School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University announces a ceramic gallery exhibit featuring works from seniors Diana Alarcon, international studies major, and Said Kas-Danouch, art major, along with adjunct instructor Loren Howard. Refreshments will be served during the “Repurposed” opening on Thursday, November 16, at 6 p.m. in the John C. Williams Art Gallery of Brock Hall. The pieces will be on display through January 19, 2024. For more information, email ghasel@southern.edu or call 423.236.2089.