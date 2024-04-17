CERAMICS 101: MAKE YOUR OWN FACE VASE - IN-PERSON CLASS

Our instructor from Scenic City Clay Arts will guide you through every step of the process. Whether you're a beginner or have some experience, you'll enjoy creating and personalizing your vase using handbuilding techniques. This class offers a perfect blend of functional pottery making and creative expression, in a friendly, supportive environment. You will pick your glaze color for SCCA to take your pieces back to the studio to finish. Don't miss this opportunity to relax, connect with fellow pottery enthusiasts, and create a one-of-a-kind art piece.

About the teacher:

Scenic City Clay Arts is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization providing clay arts experiences through pottery classes, studio memberships, and community outreach programs. Located in Chattanooga, TN, they serve a regional community of southeast Tennessee and north Georgia.

Since receiving its nonprofit status in 2016, SCCA fills the need in the Chattanooga area for an active community studio space for both emerging and experienced potters. Members and students alike make this space their home: as a creative outlet, an escape, a safe space, and an environment of curiosity and learning.