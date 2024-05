Ceramics 101: Make Your Own Wall Hanging

× Expand Photo submitted by Scenic City Clay Arts ceramics

Our instructor from Scenic City Clay Arts will guide you through every step of the process. This immersive experience is perfect for both beginners eager to explore the world of ceramics and seasoned potters looking to refine their craft. Our focus? Crafting stunning, personalized wall hangings that will add a touch of artisan elegance to any space.

You will pick your glaze color for SCCA to take your pieces back to the studio to finish. Pieces will be available for pick up 6-8 weeks after the class. SCCA will contact participants directly to coordinate pick up.

About the teacher:

Scenic City Clay Arts is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization providing clay arts experiences through pottery classes, studio memberships, and community outreach programs. Located in Chattanooga, TN, they serve a regional community of southeast Tennessee and north Georgia.

Since receiving its nonprofit status in 2016, SCCA fills the need in the Chattanooga area for an active community studio space for both emerging and experienced potters. Members and students alike make this space their home: as a creative outlet, an escape, a safe space, and an environment of curiosity and learning.