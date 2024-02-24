Chakra Meditation and Mala Making - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Ksenia Makagonova on Unsplash Photo by Ksenia Makagonova on Unsplash

Join Michelle Loveless of Outshine Yoga and Laurie Peters, a local jewelry maker, for a Full Moon Kundalini Chakra Meditation and Mala Making class.

Michelle will walk you through a 22-minute Kundalini Chakra Meditation. This transformative inner journey is a profound practice that aligns and balances the vital energy centers within your being. Rooted in the ancient wisdom of Kundalini Yoga, this meditation invites you to explore the subtle yet powerful vortexes of energy, known as chakras, and awaken the dormant potential of your Kundalini energy.

Following the meditation session, we will delve into a set of journal prompts designed to ignite reflection on the profound connection to your inner world and the energies of your chakras. This will lead into Chakra Mala Making where you will create your own mala integrated with the energies of the meditation.

For thousands of years monks, yogis and humans alike have been using Malas as a tool for meditation. Join Laurie as she guides you in creating your own Mala necklace and incorporating the chakra energies into this ancient tool one bead at a time.

All materials will be provided for you and no previous jewelry-making experience is required.

Please Note: Ticket sales end one week prior to the class.

About the teachers:

Michelle Dunn-Loveless is the CEO and founder of Outshine Yoga. As an unconventional, transformation coach, and spiritual leader, Michelle adventures in wellness with the technology of Kundalini Yoga and Mindfulness to support transformative healing and wholeness. She leads workshops, coaching sessions, workplace health and wellness, and Kundalini rebirthing ceremonies that support personal and spiritual growth, radical childhood healing, and deep self-study.

Laurie Peters is a full-time mom of her two boys Rowan and Griffin. She loves making jewelry and has been for over 20 years. Originally from Charleston SC, she moved to the area with her husband in 2016. When she’s not chasing her two boys around, Laurie enjoys playing outside and traveling.