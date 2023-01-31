The ChattaChocolate Warmer

to

ArtsBuild 301 E. 11th Street, Suite 300 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Celebrate National Hot Cocoa Day with an elevated hot chocolate experience at the ChattaChocolate Warmer hosted by Scenic City Clay Arts. With your ticket, you'll receive a handmade mug crafted by a SCCA potter and get to indulge in gourmet hot chocolate, complete with a variety of toppings, alcoholic add-ins, heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts.

You’ll enjoy smooth jazz from one of Chattanooga's most celebrated saxophonists, Swayyvo, and get an inside look into the gourmet bon bon-making process of local chocolatier, Cocoa Asante before finishing your experience with a tasting of their Ghanian-sourced chocolates!

The Sweet Deets:

Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Time: 5:30-8:00 pm

Location: ArtsBuild (301 E. 11th St #300, Chattanooga, TN)

Cost: $75 per person. Tickets can be purchased online.

21+ event. Valid ID required to enter.

Info

ArtsBuild 301 E. 11th Street, Suite 300 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The ChattaChocolate Warmer - 2023-01-31 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The ChattaChocolate Warmer - 2023-01-31 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The ChattaChocolate Warmer - 2023-01-31 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The ChattaChocolate Warmer - 2023-01-31 17:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

December 16, 2022

Saturday

December 17, 2022

Sunday

December 18, 2022

Monday

December 19, 2022

Tuesday

December 20, 2022

Wednesday

December 21, 2022

Thursday

December 22, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours