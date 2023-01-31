× Expand Scenic City Clay Arts ChattaChocolate Warmer - 3 The ChattaChocolate Warmer event

Celebrate National Hot Cocoa Day with an elevated hot chocolate experience at the ChattaChocolate Warmer hosted by Scenic City Clay Arts. With your ticket, you'll receive a handmade mug crafted by a SCCA potter and get to indulge in gourmet hot chocolate, complete with a variety of toppings, alcoholic add-ins, heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts.

You’ll enjoy smooth jazz from one of Chattanooga's most celebrated saxophonists, Swayyvo, and get an inside look into the gourmet bon bon-making process of local chocolatier, Cocoa Asante before finishing your experience with a tasting of their Ghanian-sourced chocolates!

The Sweet Deets:

Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Time: 5:30-8:00 pm

Location: ArtsBuild (301 E. 11th St #300, Chattanooga, TN)

Cost: $75 per person. Tickets can be purchased online.

21+ event. Valid ID required to enter.