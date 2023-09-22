Chattanooga Audubon Society's Torchlight Gala

You're invited to join the Chattanooga Audubon Society for our 4th annual Torchlight Gala fundraiser, "A Night of Woodland Whimsy."

High in the art district overlooking Maclellan Island, this conservation celebration will feature nature crowns, a photo booth, and a round or two of bird bingo. With Tres Winn as our musical guest and Laura Marsh as your emcee, it will be a night of enchanted magic you won't want to miss!

When: Sept 22, 7-10 pm

Where: Hunter Art Museum

Flyer is attached and the link for tickets is here:

https://www.chattanoogaaudubon.org/torchlight.html

