Chattanooga Bach Choir: Cantata Concert

× Expand Chattanooga Bach Choir & Orchestra Chattanooga Bach Choir Cantata Concerts

The Chattanooga Bach Choir & Orchestra, David Long artistic director and conductor, continues its 2023-24 season with a performance of J.S. Bach’s Cantata BWV 73, Herr, Wie Du Wilt, So Schicks Mit Mir (Lord, do with me as You will). The concert takes place on Sunday, January 21 at 5:00 p.m., at Christ Church Episcopal, 663 Douglas Street (at McCallie) in Chattanooga. Tickets are $20 (Students with ID are free) and can be purchased at the door or in advance at: www.chattanoogabachchoir.org/.

In addition to Bach’s Cantata BWV 73, the Chattanooga Bach Choir will perform Usquequo Domine (How long, O Lord), a setting of Psalm 13 by Josquin des Prez. The concert opens with Georg Böhm’s organ prelude, Vater unser im Himmelreich (Our Father in Heaven), based on Martin Luther’s hymn published in 1539. Featured soloists for this performance are: Cynthia Johnson, soprano; Christopher Reames, tenor; Mathew Hoch, bass; and Karla Fowkes, organ.

David Long, comments, “In 2024 the Bach Choir is celebrating the 300th anniversary of Johann Sebastian Bach’s first year in his position as Thomaskantor, director of church music, in the city of Leipzig. For our programming this season, we are focusing on Bach’s works for chorus and orchestra written and performed during this inaugural year. Cantata BWV 73, composed for the third Sunday after Epiphany and first performed in Leipzig on Sunday, January 23, 1724, focuses on the theme of submission and trust in the Lord. Scored for oboes, violins and continuo, the Cantata opens with a dramatic dialogue between the chorus and soloists, continues with emotion-filled tenor and bass solos, and concludes with a serenely comforting four-part chorale. Our program also features Renaissance master Josquin’s sublime sacred motet based on Psalm 13, continuing the theme of God’s love sustaining us in troubled times. Böhm’s organ prelude is a setting of Martin Luther’s hymn, an elaboration of the Lord’s Prayer that will also be sung by the congregation, as it might have been in Bach’s time. We are pleased to present these concerts featuring one of Bach’s over 200 cantatas for chorus, soloists and instruments and performed on or close to the specific liturgical day for which it was written. We hope these performances of Bach’s inspiring music will provide Chattanooga music lovers with an hour of beauty and respite on a Sunday afternoon.”