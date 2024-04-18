Chattanooga Bach Choir Gala Celebration!

The Chattanooga Bach Choir is hosting a GALA CELEBRATION to support their mission of bringing outstanding choral and orchestral music to our community. The evening Gala takes place on Thursday, April 18 at The Westin Chattanooga (801 Pine Street) from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Tickets are $200 per person and can be purchased in advance at the Bach Choir’s website: https://www.chattanoogabachchoir.org/cbc/bach-choir-gala/.

John Wigal, Bach Choir President, comments, “We invite people to join us for a celebratory gala event to support the Chattanooga Bach Choir, an organization that has brought outstanding choral music to our community for over 35 years. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception followed by a gourmet buffet prepared by the talented chefs at The Westin, accompanied by a selected wines. We will also have a Silent Auction featuring unique items and experiences, along with a variety of musical entertainment provided by our brilliant Bach Choir singers and instrumentalists. We look forward to a festive evening of music and camaraderie to benefit the Bach Choir.”

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
