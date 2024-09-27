Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel Festival

to

First Horizon Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Let’s get hog-wild at Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel Festival as we bring together bacon-loving local restaurants and barrel-aged spirits from around the world to savor an evening of southern indulgence. Your Bacon & Barrel ticket includes unlimited samples of signature bacon-themed dishes and 15 whiskey samples, plus live music, fun photo opps, and more. This event supports Chattanooga Market, so every sip counts.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
