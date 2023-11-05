Chattanooga Beard Contest at The Chattanooga Market

We’ll be supporting you guys who are growing out your beards this November. Together with Moccasin Bend Soap & Beard and 1839 Barber Company, we’ll be holding an entertaining contest to get your beard some well-deserved attention! Join us at 2:00 pm to watch the fun! Want to enter your devil’s fork or hipster style? Check back for an RSVP (or just show up). Each category winner will receive a swag bag of gifts from The Market, Moccasin Bend Soap & Beard, and 1839 Barber Company.

