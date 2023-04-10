× Expand Events Hatched 2023 Calendar Listings 1920x1080 - 13 20+ local restaurants. $7 burgers. Lunch and Dinner, daily.

Enjoy Chattanooga’s favorite burgers for $7 during Chattanooga Burger Week!

Explore Chattanooga’s dining scene with $7 burger deals at hot local restaurants. In this city-wide, week-long event, burger lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy burger deals from participating restaurants, challenge their taste buds, and connect and share their experiences on social, all while being entered to win prizes!

Restaurants will be designated if they are available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery and range from gourmet creations, off-the-menu specials, and your favorite “regulars”. The full restaurant lineup and burger offerings are available at www.chattanoogaburgerweek.com. Don't miss your chance to indulge in a week of beefy goodness while supporting our local restaurant community!