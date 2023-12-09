Chattanooga Contradance

SECOND Saturday monthly dance. Meet new friends and have fun...if you can walk, you can contra, rounds, reels and Traditional Folk dance movements with caller instruction walk thru 7:30pm followed by DJ Steve Herndon music starting 8pm in the gym, wear comfortable clothes, shoes and a smile. (NO PARTNER NOR EXPERIENCE REQUIRED!)
