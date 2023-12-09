Chattanooga Contradance

East Ridge Presbyterian Church 4919 Court Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412

SECOND Saturday monthly dance. Meet new friends and have fun...if you can walk, you can contra, rounds, reels and Traditional Folk dance movements with caller instruction walk thru 7:30pm followed by DJ Steve Herndon music starting 8pm in the gym, wear comfortable clothes, shoes and a smile. (NO PARTNER NOR EXPERIENCE REQUIRED!)

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
