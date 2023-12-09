Chattanooga Girls Choir To Host Sounds Of The Season Winter Concert

× Expand Chattanooga Girls Choir Members of the 2023 Chattanooga Girls Choir

The Chattanooga Girls Choir is proud to present their winter concert, Sounds of the Season, on December 9 at 7:30 pm at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church located in Chattanooga at 1505 N Moore Road.

The Chattanooga Girls Choir has more than 30 years experience in training young ladies in grades 2nd through 12th. The choir is divided into smaller groups to encourage age appropriate musical learning. The youngest choir is Cantilena, under the direction of Darius Barber, and includes girls in grades 2nd-4th. The middle school choir, Jubilate, is composed of girls in grades 6th-8th and under the direction of John Wigal. Artistic Director Dr. Kimberly Keck leads the Grace Moore Singers, which are girls in ma grades 9th-12th. Each choir will present their own segment of the concert, presenting traditional and contemporary winter and holiday pieces.

Alumnae, staff, and former staff members will be invited onstage for the traditional final piece entitled Edelweiss.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.chattanoogagirlschoir.org. Tickets will also be available at the door. General Admission is $10 with discounts for students and seniors. Children 12 and under are free.