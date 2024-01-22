CHATTANOOGA GIRLS CHOIR INVITES AREA GIRLS TO JOIN ITS MUSICAL FAMILY

Girls in grades 2nd through 11th who have a love for singing are invited to Chattanooga Girls Choir’s Open House. The open house will be held on Monday, January 22 from 5:30 pm – 6 pm at Brainerd United Methodist Church located in Chattanooga at 4315 Brainerd Road.

During the open house, parents and girls will have an opportunity to visit each choir, watch their rehearsals, learn about Chattanooga Girls Choir, and ask questions.

“At Chattanooga Girls Choir, we believe in the power of every girl’s voice,” said Sara Snider Schone, Chattanooga Girls Choir’s Executive Director. “We do not host auditions thereby every girl has a chance to shine, learn, explore her vocal talents, and grow as a musician.”

If you’re unable to attend the open house and interested in learning more about the exciting journey awaiting for girls in grades 2nd through 11th at Chattanooga Girls Choir, visit www.chattanoogagirlschoir.org

