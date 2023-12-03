× Expand The Chattanooga Market Chattanooga Holiday Market First 3 Weekends in December Chattanooga Convention Center

Find us indoors during December weekends at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Our Holiday Market features 200+ local food vendors, artists, and crafters each Saturday & Sunday in December. Offering unique gifts and festive preparations – everything you’ll need for the holiday season! Shoppers will be able to find one-of-a-kind pottery, custom pieces of art, handcrafted jewelry, local foods, natural bath and body products, locally designed and made apparel, wood furniture, and so much more. Ask vendors about commissioned pieces for that special touch. Chattanooga Holiday Market has become a shopping tradition for the whole family!

Enjoy live holiday music performances daily!

Saturdays 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sundays 11:00 am – 5:00 pm