Chattanooga Hosts Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo June 7-8

The Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo will host its annual competition for the first time in Chattanooga from June 7-8, featuring contests unlike any other hosted in our community. Competition begins with an opening ceremony at 1 p.m. followed by events. Day two of competition runs from 7 a.m. through early afternoon.

• What: Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo

• When: Friday, June 7 through Saturday, June 8

• Where: Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, 37406

Working with the Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo, EPB serves as local host and will field a team of lineman for the competitions.

• Free Fun: The Tennessee Lineman Rodeo is free to attend and offers a complimentary Kids Zone, sponsored by EPB Employees Credit Union and Hexagon.

• Unique Activities: Team EPB will race up utility poles taller than a 4-story building as they compete against electric utilities from seven states.

• Future Generations: The Rodeo will also provide educational opportunities for kids about the high-quality jobs and professional opportunities available to lineman and through the electric industry.

The Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo is supported by Gold Sponsors Altec, Burns & McDonnell, Distributors Insurance, Irby, MDR, Tennessee Job Training & Safety (JTS), TECA, Terex, TMEPA, TVA and TVPPA.

Team EPB also thanks generous sponsors:

• Presenting Sponsor: Kubota of Chattanooga and Power Pros Power Line Construction LLC

• Platinum Sponsors: Benwood Foundation and Stuart C. Irby Co.

• Gold Sponsors: Chattanooga State Community College, Electra Grid Solutions and Power Supply Company, LLC

• Silver Sponsors: Elder’s Ace, Hexagon, OFS and ULCS

• Bronze Sponsors: Barge Design Solutions and Okonite