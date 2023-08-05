× Expand Chattanooga Margarita Festival 2023 Calendar Listings 1920x1080 - 9 Tickets Available Now!

Who makes the best margarita in Chattanooga? YOU BE THE JUDGE! Join us at Chattanooga Margarita Festival as your favorite restaurants and bars in the city compete for the title of Best Margarita!

Work your way through your sample passport that includes 12 mini margaritas, then vote for your favorite. Enjoy live entertainment by local DJs, a Margarita Fest photo booth, and some of Chattanooga’s tastiest food vendors, including Nonni’s Empanadas, El Taco Boss, Greg’s Southern Soul Food, and Naked River Brewing Company!

Not sure if you like your margs salted, shaken, stirred or frozen? Check them all out and decide for yourself. There can only be one victor, but with over 20 margaritas to choose from, we will all feel like winners! This festival benefits the Chattanooga Market - so every sip counts! Must be 21+ to attend.