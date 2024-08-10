× Expand Chattanooga Margarita Festival 2024 Calendar Listings 1920x1080 - Chattanooga Margarita Festival Chattanooga Margarita Festival

It’s Margarita Time! Join us at Chattanooga Margarita Festival as Chattanooga’s favorite restaurants compete for the title of Best Margarita in town! Work your way through your Sample Passport that includes 10 mini margaritas, plus enjoy live entertainment by local DJs, a Margarita Fest photobooth and some of Chattanooga’s tastiest food vendors (food for purchase). Not sure if you like your margs salted, shaken, stirred or frozen? Sip the night away and then vote for your favorite. This event supports Chattanooga Market, so every sip counts.