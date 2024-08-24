× Expand Midsouth Women's Herbal conference A box of medicinal and culinary mushrooms on a table.

Chattanooga Medicinal Mushrooms Summit

August 24, 2024

10:00am-5:00pm

All Adults Welcome

Join Crabtree Farms and Midsouth Women's Herbal for a full day of workshops exploring the medicinal and healing properties of mushrooms. We will cover the basics of medicinal mushrooms as well as discuss special interest topics such as brain health and mental wellness, cancer and Alzheimer's research, creative cooking recipes, DIY formulas, and psychoactive mushrooms in modern medicine.

Some mushrooms we will discuss in detail include Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Reishi, Shiitake, Oysters, Chaga, Psilocybe, and Amanita muscaria.

Workshop Topics

-The Basics and Beyond

-Mushrooms in the Kitchen

-Your Brain on Mushrooms

-Shiitake Happens: Fungi Can Help

-Psychoactive Mushrooms Past & Present

Presenter: Michelle Rigling, PhD

Michelle Rigling is the director of Midsouth Women's Herbal and is a Board-Certified Holistic Health Practitioner who integrates plants, herbs, and mushrooms into her work. She is a doctorate-level Transpersonal Counselor, Certified Eco-Therapist, and Trauma-Informed Sacred Medicine Guide. Michelle provides counseling, therapeutic integration support, and retreats through her private practice, The Cavewoman Way, in Chattanooga, TN.

$95 includes a full day of workshops + handouts and samples.

Lunch (Mellow Mushroom Pizza) is available as an optional add-on.

Learn More and Register at:

www.MidsouthWomensHerbalConference.com/Summit

Please email midsouthwomensherbalconference@gmail.com with any questions you may have.