× Expand The Chattanooga Market Chattanooga Oktoberfest Saturday, October 14th at The Chattanooga Market

The region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Come join our city celebration where the sights, smells, and sounds of German traditions take on a Chattanooga flair. There’s something for everyone at this two day festival featuring live entertainment on two stages, shopping with local artists, and a chicken dance or two!

The festival includes an array of German traditions: Brats and other German-inspired foods, a biergarten featuring dozens of varieties of local and seasonal craft brews, and an Oompah Band. Don’t miss our annual Mr. & Ms. Chattanooga Oktoberfest®

Contest at the front stage Saturday evening. Contest open to all ages — just show up dressed in your lederhosen or dirndl!

Chattanooga Oktoberfest® is an annual must-attend festival for locals and tourists alike, come enjoy this FREE event. German attire highly recommended!