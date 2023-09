× Expand Chattanooga Red Wolves Noche de Lobos at CHI Memorial Stadium

The Chattanooga Red Wolves return to CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16th against Union Omaha. They are kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with Noche de Lobos! Fans can enjoy a pre-match live DJ at the Howl Bar, a Hispanic food takeover at concessions, and fireworks after the final whistle. Dale Lobos!