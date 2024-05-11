Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. Richmond Kickers- Margarita Madness

CHI Memorial Stadium 1 Stadium Way, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412

Margarita Madness hits CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 11th featuring $6.00 jalapeño, watermelon, and lime margaritas 🍸 Watch the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC take on the Richmond Kickers in the second round of the USL Jägermeister Cup ⚽️ Dale Lobos! For just $25 you can receive a general admission ticket and two margarita vouchers! Join us for this Margarita Madness!

Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
