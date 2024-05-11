Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. Richmond Kickers- Margarita Madness

× Expand Chattanooga Red Wolves Margarita Madness at CHI Memorial Stadium

Margarita Madness hits CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 11th featuring $6.00 jalapeño, watermelon, and lime margaritas 🍸 Watch the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC take on the Richmond Kickers in the second round of the USL Jägermeister Cup ⚽️ Dale Lobos! For just $25 you can receive a general admission ticket and two margarita vouchers! Join us for this Margarita Madness!