Chattanooga REI Panel: 2023 Predictions!

to

Keller Williams - Chattanooga - Greater Downtown 1830 Washington St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Are you looking to invest in 2023? Join us to learn from a panel of experts in the market to give you the knowledge you need to be in the top 1% of investors this year!

S﻿peakers will share their thoughts as experts working in the real estate industry on a daily basis.

Our Speakers:

Tevan Holder, Auburndale Group- Investment Real Estate Agent

Adrienne Green, Auburndale Group-Investment Real Estate Agent

Chris Kloc, Summit Funding- Residential Lender

Brittany Hunter, Ascend Property Management, Property Manager

Austin Jameson, Cadence Bank- Commercial Lender

Campbell Lewis, Local Real Estate Investor

Harley Green, Local Real Estate Investor

Emily Clayton, EMC Inspections- Home Inspector

Pizza from Southside Pizza and Beer will be provided!

All who are investing or interested in investing are welcome!

Info

Business & Career, Talks & Readings
