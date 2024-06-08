× Expand Chattanooga Roller DerbyImage: Ray Soldano Photography Untitled design - 1 Chattanooga Roller Derby at Camp Jordan Arena on 6/8/2024

Chattanooga Roller Derby is taking on another triple header at home, but this one will be a bit different! We'll be headlining our B-Railers (5p) and debuting our new Cha-booses (7p) after our Ruby Regulators take the track (3p). 3 for 1 and an entirely new team to come see!! You can buy tickets online or at the door!

Ticket Link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6317657