Chattanooga Roller Derby

to

Camp Jordan Arena 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

Chattanooga Roller Derby is taking on another triple header at home, but this one will be a bit different! We'll be headlining our B-Railers (5p) and debuting our new Cha-booses (7p) after our Ruby Regulators take the track (3p). 3 for 1 and an entirely new team to come see!! You can buy tickets online or at the door!

Ticket Link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6317657

Info

Camp Jordan Arena 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412
Charity & Fundraisers, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga Roller Derby - 2024-06-08 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Roller Derby - 2024-06-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga Roller Derby - 2024-06-08 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga Roller Derby - 2024-06-08 14:00:00 ical