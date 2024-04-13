Chattanooga Taco & Tequila Bar Crawl: 5th Annual

to

Chattanooga, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Come stroll through Chattanooga eating tacos, enjoying exclusive margarita, tequila, and beer specials. Let's taco about a party!!

VIP check in- 11am-2pm at Edley's

General check in- 12pm-2pm at Mezcla

On Saturday, please go to your specific registration spots since that is where we will have your specific items for that ticket. Thanks!

 

Ticket Link: https://barcrawlusa.com/chattanooga-bar-crawls/

 

General Bar Crawl Ticket:

🌮 4 Signature Tacos

🌮 Discounted specials at each stop (Margs, Beer, and Tequila)

🌮 Taco & Tequila Crawl Map

🌮 Photographer

🌮 DJ and Live Band to dance off the tacos & margaritas

🌮 The best bars & restaurants on the North Shore

 

VIP Bar Crawl Ticket:

🌮 Signature Taco Crawl T-Shirt (See Design Below)

🌮 Additional signature taco (5 total)

🌮 1 hour early registration (avoid lines)

🌮 Everything included in the general crawl ticket

 

Participating Stops:

🌮 Restaurants coming soon!

🌮 Restaurants subject to change

 

You also will be provided a voting survey for:

🌮 Best Tasting Taco

🌮 Best Margarita

Info

Food & Drink
6782438639
to
