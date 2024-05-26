Chattanooga Trail Running Film Fest

× Expand Image Provided by Trail Film Festival and was Further enhanced by Evergreen Property Group Get ready for an exciting evening at the Trail Film Festival! Join us at 1530 Riverside Dr in Chattanooga, TN. Doors open at 5:00 PM EST, so arrive early to grab your seats. The films start rolling at 6:00 PM EST, so don't miss out on the action-packed lineup!

About the Film Fest: The Trail Running Film Festival is back on tour and coming to Chattanooga, TN for a great night of films, inspiration, and community. Join us in a celebration of running as a universal practice as we explore our collective and individual potential, and pursue our wildest dreams. You'll hear stories from around the world by filmmakers sharing their work of adventure, inclusivity, wilderness, art, and diversity across the trail and ultra community. All proceeds will be used to enhance the outdoor experience in the Chattanooga area!

Date: Sunday, May 26

Location: 1530 Riverside Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Doors Open: 5:00 PM EST

Films Begin: 6:00 PM EST