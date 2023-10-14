× Expand vegfest expos festival flyer

We are super excited that Chattanooga Vegfest is happening again in 2023!

We are collaborating with Between the Bridges Art Festival on Saturday and 7 Bridges Marathon is happening on Sunday in 2023.

Chattanooga Vegfest will be TWO days and a FREE festival! We are requesting a $5 suggested donation to assist with producing the festival.

We're bringing a very FUN Family Fun Zone, shopping, live music, and lots of incredible vegan food, and more to Chattanooga for TWO DAYS!!

Want to be a volunteer? Go to vegfestexpos.com and fill out a volunteer inquiry.

Want to be a vendor? Go to vegfestexpos.com and fill out a vendor inquiry.

$25 - VIP tickets - Get a cool upgraded goody bag that is reusable with items different from the GA bags. Limited to 100. Get entered into our raffle and get 25 entries for each VIP Entry you purchase.

****NEW THIS YEAR****

$35 - VIP PLUS - Not interested in a bag filled with items you don't want or need? Our VIP PLUS will be a cool reusable bag (different from the VIP bag) and also comes with our newest shirt design, Unapologetically Vegan. 35 entries into our raffle too! Make sure to let us know your shirt size!

Winners will be picked randomly after the festival and winners will be notified via email. Prize Packs TBD.

This year we are doing a suggested donation for our festival.

Please donate $5 or more or get a free ticket to help our vendors know how much to prepare ahead of the festival.

This will be a FREE festival with a $5 (or more) suggested donation.

Vendors can send an inquiry by going to vegfestexpos.com. Volunteers can sign up on that site as well.

*Food Trucks

*Live Music

*Family Fun Zone

*Free Face Painting

*Vegan Food

*Shopping

Come out and support our vendors and plan on enjoying the music too. Our Be-Ve Kids' Family Fun Zone is perfect for children of all ages and includes life sized games, coloring, basketball hoop game, and more!