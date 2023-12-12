Chattanooga Writers' Guild Holiday Party

× Expand Mark Anderson CWG party

Chattanooga Writers' Guild Annual Holiday Party Tuesday December 12th, 6PM

Potluck dinner, Holiday sing along, Open mic,

Lit charades and Lit Pictionary,

Book exchange: bring some take some, (all left over books will be donated to CWG and sold at McKay Books).

6 PM at The Edney Building, 5th floor, 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga. Note that the entrance door is locked after 6:30 so please arrive promptly, or text a friend to open door if late.

Link for potluck sign up on the website, but don't worry, just join us and bring what you like