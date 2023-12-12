Chattanooga Writers' Guild Holiday Party

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Chattanooga Writers' Guild Annual Holiday Party Tuesday December 12th, 6PM

Potluck dinner, Holiday sing along, Open mic,

Lit charades and Lit Pictionary,

Book exchange: bring some take some, (all left over books will be donated to CWG and sold at McKay Books).

6 PM at The Edney Building, 5th floor, 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga. Note that the entrance door is locked after 6:30 so please arrive promptly, or text a friend to open door if late.

Link for potluck sign up on the website, but don't worry, just join us and bring what you like

