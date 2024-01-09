× Expand MJ Anderson Chattanooga Writers' Guild

Monthly program, Tuesday January 9, 6PM at the Edney Building, 5th floor

Sherry Poff presents: Creating a Personal Universe Deck: In this interactive program, each participant will create a word bank that can be used to generate ideas and inspire work in any genre. The process makes each PUD unique to the individual. Come ready to create! All materials will be supplied, but if you have a special pen or pencil, feel free to bring your own.

Sherry Poff has taught English and writing for more than twenty years. She holds an M.A. in writing from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and is a long-time member of the Chattanooga Writers' Guild. Sherry's poetry and prose have appeared in various publications including Raconteur Review, Artemis Journal. Anthology of Appalachian Writers, and Pine Mountain Sand and Gravel.

The monthly program meeting of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is free and open to all. It is held on the 2nd Tuesday, 6 to 8 PM, at The Edney Building, 5th floor, 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga. Note that the entrance door is locked after 6:30 so please arrive promptly, or if late, text a friend to open door.