We are so pleased to announce the return of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Writing Workshop! This will be held Saturday, October 21st from 11-5 (check-in starts at 10:30)

At Second Presbyterian Church, 700 Pine St, Chattanooga, TN 37402

This workshop will feature sessions with:

Aaron Quinn of Walnut Street Publishing

Nonfiction with Sarah Einstein

Fiction with Paul Luikart

Poetry with Earl Braggs

Generative Idea sessions with Sherry Poff, Natalie Kimbell, and Chris Wood

Register by October 16th to get the best price!

https://chattanoogawritersguild.org/fall-2023-writing-workshop/

On or before October 16th Members $35/Non-members $50. Includes lunch.

Late registration (from October 17th to day-of) will incur a $5 late fee and does not guarantee lunch.

For questions contact: marketing@chattanoogawritersguil.org

website: www.chattanoogawritersguild.org