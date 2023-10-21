Chris Woods
CWG Workshop
We are so pleased to announce the return of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Writing Workshop! This will be held Saturday, October 21st from 11-5 (check-in starts at 10:30)
At Second Presbyterian Church, 700 Pine St, Chattanooga, TN 37402
This workshop will feature sessions with:
Aaron Quinn of Walnut Street Publishing
Nonfiction with Sarah Einstein
Fiction with Paul Luikart
Poetry with Earl Braggs
Generative Idea sessions with Sherry Poff, Natalie Kimbell, and Chris Wood
Register by October 16th to get the best price!
https://chattanoogawritersguild.org/fall-2023-writing-workshop/
On or before October 16th Members $35/Non-members $50. Includes lunch.
Late registration (from October 17th to day-of) will incur a $5 late fee and does not guarantee lunch.
For questions contact: marketing@chattanoogawritersguil.org
website: www.chattanoogawritersguild.org