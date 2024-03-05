The Chattery's 10th Anniversary Dinner Fundraiser

Join The Chattery to celebrate 10 years of making learning fun! On Tuesday, March 5 (our actual anniversary), we'll host a multi-course, culinary experience at Easy Bistro.

Guests will enjoy beverages, a delicious dinner plus a keepsake linen napkin chain stitched by Kait Makes, and enjoy a live reading of a poem by our board member and friend Erika Roberts of Velvet Poetry.

By purchasing a ticket, you are supporting The Chattery's mission of providing fun, affordable and accessible learning experiences for many years to come.

Secure your spot using the link below. Dinner is currently priced at $225 and will increase to $250 in February.