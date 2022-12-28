× Expand Photo by: Sarah Waddell-Baker Chattown Poets - Kate

Chattown Poets Open Mic plus featured writer Kate Landers; President of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild. 7:30 open mic sign up with words flowing at 8. Theme: This cold winter will pass and new life will come. Prizes for best in theme, by audience vote.

Kate Landers mainly writes short stories and children's literature, but every year around the holidays she feels compelled to pen a few poems "celebrating" the season. She's been published here and there, but it ain't about the fame or money. When she's not writing, she volunteers her time with a couple of local non-profits and helps run Vulgar Scullery Maid Publishing, LLC with her husband. You can find some of her writings at KateLanders.com.

Gate 11 Distillery is inside the Chattanooga Choo Choo at 1400 Market Street