Chattown Poets Open Mic + Poets in the Round

Thursday April 13th, 7PM Free,

@ Gate 11 Distillery (inside the Chattanooga Choo Choo)

Join us for an open mic followed by Poets in the Round, featuring: Talor Iman, Strawberry, and Jamnjaq! These poets will inspire, confound, challenge and razzle dazzle with words flowing from the heart. All ages welcome. Poetry restricted to PG