Poets in the Round

Open Mic + Poets in the Round ./ Thursday, March 9, 7 PM / FREE

Featuring: Allison Satterfield, Casey Cooper, Crow, Roslin Cook, all from the Wanderlinger Poetry Circle (Tuesdays at Wanderlinger Brewing Co.)

May contain adult language and content. Age 18+

7 PM open mic, 7:45 Featured poets

Gate 11 Distillery is inside the Chattanooga Choo Choo, 1400 Market Street.