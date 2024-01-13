Chill-I Willy Market

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee

☃️ Step into the warmth of creativity at the Chill-I Willy Market, hosted by Shop the Market at on January 13th from 10am-3pm! ✨Experience a unique fusion of flavors with a chili sampling and crafts at this Chill-I themed event. Embrace the winter chill with a market featuring cozy delights. 🧣🎨 Explore a variety of hats, scarves, winter flowers, hot chocolate, hot tea, cinnamon breads, winter cupcakes, and captivating winter scene paintings. ❄️ Let the chilly weather inspire your warmth, and join us for a day of culinary and artistic treasures at the Chill-I Willy Market.

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Markets
