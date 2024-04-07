Choirs Spring Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Southern Adventist University Choirs

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to a Spring Concert on Sunday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on campus. Directed by Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, the concert will feature Southern’s choral ensembles, Bel Canto, Die Meistersinger, and I Cantori. The repertoire will include excerpts from musical theater, including Les Misérables, South Pacific, and The Sound of Music. This free event also will be livestreamed. For additional details, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.