Christkindlmarkt

to

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee

⭐️Shop the Market at welcomes you to the magical Christkindlmarkt at The Commons in Collegedale!🎄Step into a world where the aroma of gingerbread fills the air and the sound of carols warms your heart. 🍪🎶From the moment you arrive, you'll be transported to a winter wonderland that will leave you spellbound. ❄️The grounds will be covered with twinkling lights guiding your way through charming booths adorned with intricate crafts and unique treasures.✨Lanterns, candles and other German/European inspired decorations will most certainly make you smile. 🎁 Oh, and let's not forget about the famous gluhwein and other amazing foods, drinks and treats! 🌟🍷

Info

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Markets
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Christkindlmarkt - 2023-11-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christkindlmarkt - 2023-11-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christkindlmarkt - 2023-11-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christkindlmarkt - 2023-11-11 10:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

October 18, 2023

Thursday

October 19, 2023

Friday

October 20, 2023

Saturday

October 21, 2023

Sunday

October 22, 2023

Monday

October 23, 2023

Tuesday

October 24, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours