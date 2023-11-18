× Expand Shop the Market at, LLC IG/FB Poster Christkindlmarkt 23 - 1 2nd Annual Christkindlmarkt at MACC

⭐️Mark your calendar for the 2nd annual Christkindlmarkt at MACC!🎄Step into a world where the aroma of gingerbread fills the air and the sound of carols warms your heart.❄️From the moment you arrive, you'll be transported to a winter wonderland that will leave you spellbound. 🎁 The grounds will be covered with twinkling lights guiding your way through charming booths adorned with intricate crafts and unique treasures.✨Lanterns, candles and other German/European inspired decorations will most certainly make you smile. Oh, and let's not forget about the famous gluhwein and other amazing foods, drinks and treats! 🍷🌟