The university’s Bel Canto, Die Meistersinger, and I Cantori choirs, under the direction of Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, will be joined by the Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, for a sacred holiday performance on Sabbath, December 9, at 4 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.