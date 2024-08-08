× Expand The Signal Marketing Team Cinderella's Tom Keifer With Special Guests L.A. Guns

Tom Keifer

Hard Rock

Tom Keifer remains a resilient, relevant figure in the rock world through constant reimagination and renewal. His story begins as the singer-songwriter, guitarist and front man of hard rock heavyweights Cinderella. His signature voice and guitar, and bluesy, no-BS arena-shaking songwriting, were integral in moving 15 million records worldwide. Over the past decade, Keifer transitioned his talents to a solo career, enjoying continued success recording and touring with #keiferband. #keiferband is Tom Keifer, Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers, Tanya Davis. Two critically-acclaimed albums have been released to date: THE WAY LIFE GOES (2013) and RISE (2019). 2023 will mark #keiferband’s ten year anniversary. The band will be celebrating the milestone this year on their LIVE LOUD TOUR with plenty of high energy, eardrum-shattering shows combining all the classic, chart topping hits of Cinderella with new faves from #keiferband releases.

L.A. Guns

Hard Rock

L.A. Guns got their start on the infamous Los Angeles, Sunset Strip. The band formed in 1986 and signed a record deal with Polygram Records in 1987 recording their 1st album that summer. The “Classic Lineup" of Steve Riley, Kelly Nickels, Mick Cripps, Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis have since sold over 6 1/2 million records, including 1987’s "L.A. Guns", 1989’s “Cocked and Loaded”, both certified Platinum, and 1991’s “ Hollywood Vampires” that was certified Gold. “Cocked and Loaded” included the Kelly Nickels and Mick Cripps penned top 40 hit “Ballad of Jayne”. From the early 90’s to the mid 2000’s, L.A. Guns has continued to tour and release new music. The current lineup includes classic founding band members Steve Riley and Kelly Nickels, along with long time band member Scott Griffin on lead guitar and Kurt Frohlich on lead vocals and guitar, Riley's L.A. Guns signed with Golden Robot Records. The band went into the studio to record the new album “Renegades” in late 2019 for a 2020 release. In April 2020 L.A. Guns released the first single “Crawl” and followed that with the June release of the 2nd single “Well Oiled Machine”. Both singles were well received , The debut album "Renegades" is available on CD / Vinyl / Digital via Golden Robot Records