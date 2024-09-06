× Expand Image courtesy of artist Citizens at Songbirds on 9/6/24

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

GA Advanced: $18

GA Day of Show: $22

VIP: $55

VIP Tickets include early entry into venue, Q&A, + an acoustic song

Writing songs with honesty and artistry–songs that tell true stories of their journeys–is the heartbeat of Zach, Brian, Connor, Adam, and Daniel, who collectively make up the band Citizens. The Seattle-born band has an abundance of talent as musicians and writers, crafting beautiful and engaging songs full of musical creativity and substance. Citizens’ desire has always been that their songs would be approachable and accessible, creating space for people to connect to the music and each other, wherever they’re at.

After five albums on which their unique alternative rock sound has been refined, Citizens’ latest album came out in 2022. The seasoned band are exploring a deeper discovery of God through this project, engaging their listeners’ imagination, and inspiring them to reconsider perceptions of the Divine with a sound that pushes the boundaries of what “Church music” usually sounds like.