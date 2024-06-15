Civic Season Community Bike Tour through Historic Ross's Landing

× Expand By Kayla Jenkins-Jones (via 'Canva: Visual Suite for Everyone') Blue Goose Hollow Trailhead

Tennessee Democracy Network & the United by Change Coalition are inviting you to join us on a Community Bike Tour through Historic Ross's Landing and the surrounding riverfront area!

This bike ride will take participants on a tour through a slice of Chattanooga's past, from the founding of Chattanooga by Cherokee Principle Chief John Ross to the 'urban renewal' projects of the late 20th century. Our tour begins at the Blue Goose Hollow trailhead, extends along the Tennessee River Walk to the Walnut Street Bridge, then circles back again down Riverfront Parkway. We will make key stops along the way to discuss Chattanooga's history and how politics have shaped our community over time.

Register Link: https://www.mobilize.us/caleb/event/626871/