Civics 101: Unveiling The Federal Government

Delve into the inner workings of the federal government of the United States, exploring its key institutions, powers, and role in shaping American democracy. From the separation of powers to the intricate system of checks and balances, we'll uncover how the federal government operates and influences policies that impact every aspect of our lives. Whether you're a student, a concerned citizen, or an aspiring policymaker, this lecture offers essential insights into the cornerstone of American governance.

This session is provided through a grant from the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition. This session is non-partisan and is for informational purposes only.

About the teacher:

Dr. Rita Groh is an associate lecturer and researcher at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with an expertise in the field of political science. Her primary area of research is forced migration and democratic development. With an academic background and a passion for understanding the complexities of democratic political systems, Dr Groh is enthusiastic about bringing a political education and political awareness to everyone.

In addition to her academic pursuits at the university, Dr Groh actively engages in mentorship with K-12 students in Walker County Schools in North Georgia. In her free time, she enjoys reading and everything water related.