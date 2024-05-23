CIVIQ with Eric Kronberg

× Expand Whiteboard Register for CIVIQ at chattanoogastudio.com/civiq

CIVIQ, a program of Chattanooga Design Studio, is a quarterly speaker series aiming to position Chattanoogans to leave feeling inspired, informed, and activated. More than a lecture, each event is intended to equip the city to think differently about the challenges faced in our community.

May CIVIQ speaker Eric Kronberg is a zoning whisperer. He specializes in balancing and blending the often competing needs of urban design, architecture, and development in a potent cocktail for better places. Eric specializes in breaking down and demystifying regulations to find ways to make great projects possible while helping others navigate the redevelopment maze.

While homelessness is a complex issue, it is, at its core, a housing problem. Kronberg Urbanists + Architects, Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, and Lyndhurst Foundation have partnered to prepare a housing first toolkit to address the lack of attainable housing throughout Chattanooga. The toolkit provides housing prototypes that can fit seamlessly into existing neighborhoods. An incremental approach of attainable housing allows infill at a manageable and discrete scale, while also avoiding concentrations of poverty.