Classics at Collegedale: Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee

The CSO hits the road to bring this fantastic chamber orchestra performance to Collegedale! The performance begins with "Leyendas" by Gabriela Lena Frank, where the intricate interplay of instruments transports listeners to the vibrant landscapes of the Andean mountains. In "Nightsongs”, composer Richard Peaslee crafts a dreamscape of sounds that traverse the boundaries between reality and the ethereal. Concluding the performance is Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4. Known as the "Italian", this well-known work is a vivacious masterpiece that captures the zest and exuberance of Mediterranean landscapes, inviting the audience to embark on a spirited musical journey through sun-soaked vistas and bustling marketplaces. Experience this unforgettable afternoon of music with the CSO in Collegedale’s beautiful Founder’s Hall.

Concerts & Live Music
423-267-8583
