Clay Sculpture Demo with Bob Fazio at Area 61 Gallery

× Expand Bob Fazio & Keeli Crewe with layout by Canva Sculpture Demonstration with Local Artist Bob Fazio, Saturday 2/24 from 1-5 pm at Area 61 Gallery

Join us at Area 61 Gallery for a Clay Sculpture Demo with Chattanooga favorite, Bob Fazio, Saturday, 2/24/24 from 1-5 pm.

In addition to Bob's continuous flow of creativity in clay or on canvas, he was a career educator. He is a natural when demonstrating his techniques at sharing the process with the viewer. Bring your curiosity and questions and drop-in between 1-5 pm to see what emerges from the clay.

ABOUT BOB - a few of the reasons Bob's a Chattanooga Favorite:

From 1980 to 2008 Bob Fazio taught studio art to young people at Baylor School where they learned to draw, compose visual information, and to see their world in a new way.

A native of New Jersey, but a long-time resident of Chattanooga, Bob also taught at Notre Dame High School, U.T.C., and The Hunter Museum. He is retired from education. His specialty is in the field of ceramic clay sculpture and pottery production, but Bob found himself teaching all levels of drawing and color theory as well.

Bob has always believed that all humans have a natural ability to be creative and his work as an art instructor was to channel and form that creative potential.

Bob is married to Beverly Diane Boyd. They have three adult children and five grandchildren.