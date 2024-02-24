Clay Sculpture Demo with Bob Fazio at Area 61 Gallery

to

Area 61 Gallery 721 Broad St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us at Area 61 Gallery for a Clay Sculpture Demo with Chattanooga favorite, Bob Fazio, Saturday, 2/24/24 from 1-5 pm.

In addition to Bob's continuous flow of creativity in clay or on canvas, he was a career educator. He is a natural when demonstrating his techniques at sharing the process with the viewer. Bring your curiosity and questions and drop-in between 1-5 pm to see what emerges from the clay.

ABOUT BOB - a few of the reasons Bob's a Chattanooga Favorite:

From 1980 to 2008 Bob Fazio taught studio art to young people at Baylor School where they learned to draw, compose visual information, and to see their world in a new way.

A native of New Jersey, but a long-time resident of Chattanooga, Bob also taught at Notre Dame High School, U.T.C., and The Hunter Museum. He is retired from education. His specialty is in the field of ceramic clay sculpture and pottery production, but Bob found himself teaching all levels of drawing and color theory as well.

Bob has always believed that all humans have a natural ability to be creative and his work as an art instructor was to channel and form that creative potential.

Bob is married to Beverly Diane Boyd. They have three adult children and five grandchildren.

Info

Area 61 Gallery 721 Broad St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Home & Garden, This & That
423-648-9367
to
Google Calendar - Clay Sculpture Demo with Bob Fazio at Area 61 Gallery - 2024-02-24 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Clay Sculpture Demo with Bob Fazio at Area 61 Gallery - 2024-02-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Clay Sculpture Demo with Bob Fazio at Area 61 Gallery - 2024-02-24 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Clay Sculpture Demo with Bob Fazio at Area 61 Gallery - 2024-02-24 13:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

February 19, 2024

Tuesday

February 20, 2024

Wednesday

February 21, 2024

Thursday

February 22, 2024

Friday

February 23, 2024

Saturday

February 24, 2024

Sunday

February 25, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours