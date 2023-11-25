ClearStory Arts Cold Turkey: Fall Market

to

ClearStory Arts 1673 S. HOLTZCLAW AVENUE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

ClearStory Arts is back with our Cold Turkey: Fall Art Market! Hosted outdoors in our parking lot, we'll have ~50 local artists and makers set up, live music, and delicious food!

The market will go from 11am - 4pm on November 25 (early enough to still make it to all the evening festivities with family in town)! Swing by and check out what these amazing artists have to offer!

RSVP either here or on our Facebook event to receive updates about the market as they come out.

M U S I C

Josh Wheeler (1pm) (x)

A R T I S T S

All the Finest in Wood - Phil Timm (x)

Andi Kur (x)

Angélica Acevado (x)

Anna Mansour (x)

Annabelle Tarter (x)

Arrowknot Studios - Katie Aronat (x)

Artists in Transition (x)

Augustus Giger (x)

Bonnie Baker (x)

byRKP (x)

Carina Miller (x)

Cody Bond Photography (x)

Connie Roberts Fine Art (x)

Dannita Noble (x)

Earthly Indigo - Miette Craig (x)

Eddie Bridges (x)

Erika Denney (x)

Fox and Fish Printing (x)

Grace Wright (x)

Henry Green (x)

Jeff Dixon (x)

Jeweli Eslinger (x)

Julie Bailey (x)

Kelly Williams (x)

Linnea Moody (x)

Lisa Srok (x)

Lola Co Candles - Lauren Simons (x)

Lorri Kelly (x)

Lovely Intoxication (x)

Marcella Michael (x)

Meagen Rice (x)

MK Art (x)

Nathan Stepney (x)

Ogle Art Studio - Misty Ogle (x)

Ricky Davis (x)

She's Not There Art - Jaime Jameson (x)

Shell Hunt (x)

Silent Earth Arts - Jaime Peterson (x)

Steve Terlizzese (x)

Studio Prima (x)

Teresea Patton (x)

The August Sisters (x)

The Creating You - Sarah Baird (x)

Vikki Bible (x)

Walnut Street Publishing (x) - Aaron Quinn (x) & Charity Troy (x)

R E F R E S H M E N T S

Bad wRAPs Inc. (x)

No Hard Feelings (x)

Info

ClearStory Arts 1673 S. HOLTZCLAW AVENUE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Art & Exhibitions, Markets, Outdoor
4232280215
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - ClearStory Arts Cold Turkey: Fall Market - 2023-11-25 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ClearStory Arts Cold Turkey: Fall Market - 2023-11-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ClearStory Arts Cold Turkey: Fall Market - 2023-11-25 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ClearStory Arts Cold Turkey: Fall Market - 2023-11-25 11:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

November 15, 2023

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

November 16, 2023

Friday

November 17, 2023

Saturday

November 18, 2023

Sunday

November 19, 2023

Monday

November 20, 2023

Tuesday

November 21, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours