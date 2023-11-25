× Expand Graphic by ClearStory Arts Cold Turkey: Fall Art Market (800 x 450 px) - 1 ClearStory Arts Cold Turkey: Fall Market

ClearStory Arts is back with our Cold Turkey: Fall Art Market! Hosted outdoors in our parking lot, we'll have ~50 local artists and makers set up, live music, and delicious food!

The market will go from 11am - 4pm on November 25 (early enough to still make it to all the evening festivities with family in town)! Swing by and check out what these amazing artists have to offer!

RSVP either here or on our Facebook event to receive updates about the market as they come out.

M U S I C

Josh Wheeler (1pm) (x)

A R T I S T S

All the Finest in Wood - Phil Timm (x)

Andi Kur (x)

Angélica Acevado (x)

Anna Mansour (x)

Annabelle Tarter (x)

Arrowknot Studios - Katie Aronat (x)

Artists in Transition (x)

Augustus Giger (x)

Bonnie Baker (x)

byRKP (x)

Carina Miller (x)

Cody Bond Photography (x)

Connie Roberts Fine Art (x)

Dannita Noble (x)

Earthly Indigo - Miette Craig (x)

Eddie Bridges (x)

Erika Denney (x)

Fox and Fish Printing (x)

Grace Wright (x)

Henry Green (x)

Jeff Dixon (x)

Jeweli Eslinger (x)

Julie Bailey (x)

Kelly Williams (x)

Linnea Moody (x)

Lisa Srok (x)

Lola Co Candles - Lauren Simons (x)

Lorri Kelly (x)

Lovely Intoxication (x)

Marcella Michael (x)

Meagen Rice (x)

MK Art (x)

Nathan Stepney (x)

Ogle Art Studio - Misty Ogle (x)

Ricky Davis (x)

She's Not There Art - Jaime Jameson (x)

Shell Hunt (x)

Silent Earth Arts - Jaime Peterson (x)

Steve Terlizzese (x)

Studio Prima (x)

Teresea Patton (x)

The August Sisters (x)

The Creating You - Sarah Baird (x)

Vikki Bible (x)

Walnut Street Publishing (x) - Aaron Quinn (x) & Charity Troy (x)

R E F R E S H M E N T S

Bad wRAPs Inc. (x)

No Hard Feelings (x)