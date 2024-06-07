× Expand Red Bull Media House Here To Climb, an HBO Sports Documentary from Red Bull Media House

You’re invited to be one of the first to see Here to Climb, an HBO sports documentary from Red Bull Media House featuring acclaimed rock climber Sasha DiGiulian, before its release on HBO MAX. Join us on June 7th at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre for a special screening and Q&A with Sasha DiGiulian.

Here to Climb follows Sasha, who rose from a child prodigy to a champion sport climber, as she ultimately makes her mark by taking her talents to the biggest walls on the planet with a series of bold first female ascents. Seen as an outsider, Sasha encounters push back and criticism from her peers who question her approach and motivations. After enduring multiple mental and physical setbacks, Sasha learns the value of partnership and community, while carving her own unique path to the top.