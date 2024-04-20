× Expand Clout Trap Clout Trap

🎤✨ Goldfinger Productions proudly presents: Clout Trap - 420 Festival! Hosted by C-Grimey 🌿🎶

Step into the spotlight at the ultimate showcase in town, highlighting the finest emerging talents! Our 420 Fest is not just about music—it's a vibrant celebration of local creativity. 🌟

Calling all performers: Bring your A-game, because the stakes are high! The standout act will not only walk away with a cool $200 💵 but also earn the chance to star in a FREE music video, amplifying your reach like never before. 🎥💫

Show starts at 9pm. No cover. Ages 21+ only

Get ready to make your mark and elevate your artistry. See you at Clout Trap - 420 Festival! 🔥🎉 #CloutTrap420 #LocalTalent #GoldfingerProductions