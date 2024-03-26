The Roueché Chorale and Orchestra presents "Colors of Grace - Lessons for Lent" on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 7:00 PM, at Brainerd United Methodist Church, 4315 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411. Admission is free, and all are welcome. For more information, visit the website: therouechechorale.org. Facebook: The Roueche Chorale